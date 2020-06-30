STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak in a Pharma unit in Visakhapatnam claims two lives, four others hospitalized

Medzol vapours leaked from one of the reactors of the Pharma unit, resulting in death of two.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at Sainor Life Sciences chemical unit . (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons died and four injured in a gas leak at Sainor Life Sciences, Pharma City, Parawada in Visakhapatnam at around midnight on Monday.

Medzol vapours leaked from one of the reactors of the Pharma unit, resulting in the death of two. Another four who fell ill were rushed to the hospital and condition of one of them is reported to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Narendra, shift in charge, and M. Gowri Sankar. The four persons who are undergoing treatment at RK Hospital are helpers LV Chendra Sekhar of Salapuvani palem amd P Ananad Babu of Anankapalle, chemists D. Janaki Rani  (24)of NAD and  M. Surya Narayana (29) of Aganampudi. The situation has been brought under control. 

District Collector Vinay Chand, Commissioner of police RK Meena visited the chemical unit, which has been shut down.

District Collector Vinay Chand, Commissioner of police RK Meena visited the chemical unit, which has been shut down. District Collector ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the gas leak incident in the pharma unit in Parawada. Officials informed him that in all six staff were affected and two of them died on the way to the hospital. The situation is brought under control and the unit has been closed, they explained.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to extend better medical treatment to the injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam gas leak Medzol vapour
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp