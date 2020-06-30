STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebel MP seeks Jagan’s appointment

Stating that the protests against him were orchestrated, Raju said he was getting several threatening calls.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking his appointment to explain his stand over various issues and affirming his loyalty to the latter’s leadership, while rebutting charges made against him. Last Wednesday, the YSRC had issued a show-cause notice to the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram for publicly adopting a stand “discordant with the party line.”

In the letter, the MP, called himself a “trusted soldier” of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and said he had never uttered a single word against the party or party president other than raising a few issues. Stating that he wanted to bring to the notice of the party president about the shortcomings in the letter sent to him by party national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy, the MP noted the letter was sent on a wrong letterhead.

“As an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I stood by the sentiments of all devotees and spoke on the subject (of sale of TTD properties). On introduction of English as the medium of instruction in all schools, I spoke out because it was unconstitutional,” Raju pointed out. Referring to his remarks on the government’s sand policy, Raju said he had reiterated what Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had said on sand pilferage.

On the dinner meeting in New Delhi organised by him for MPs to showcase the Godavari district cuisine, he clarified it was attended by over 300 MPs from various parties and several Union ministers, and not just BJP MPs. On his alleged remarks attributing his victory to no one else, the MP said he made it very clear on several occasions that he dedicated his victory 90 per cent to the party president and 10 per cent to his own efforts. Stating that the protests against him were orchestrated, Raju said he was getting several threatening calls. He said his complaints to local police and his efforts to meet the DGP went in vain.

“This forced me to approach Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking protection of central forces,’’ he noted.

