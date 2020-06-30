Trainee IAS officers call on CM Jagan, Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with trainee IAS officers, who called on him at his camp office here on Monday. He told the budding officers to emulate the standards set by their seniors in their respective departments. “Improve your knowledge of the department you work with. In every system, there will be lapses and we have to correct them and move forward,” Jagan advised.

The trainees gave a presentation they prepared on their allotted departments. Jagan felicitated three trainees — Ketan Garg, Viday Khare and Pratishta for their presentations. The group also met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan. He said the top most civil service they entered into gives them scope and opportunity to serve people. “You must promote national integration, communal harmony and ensure justice of law for all as laid down under the Constitution,” he said.