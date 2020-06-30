Woman employee of AP tourism hotel in Nellore attacked by colleague

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman employee of AP Tourism Hotel in Dargamitta of Nellore city was attacked by the deputy manager of the hotel when she advised him to wear a mask. Though the incident happened on last Saturday, it came to light on Tuesday, when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

The video footage clearly shows the deputy manager C Bhaskar rushing to the place where the employee Checuri Usharani was sitting in the office. He dragged her from the chair holding her tuft and assaulted her over the face, head and back.

Her colleagues Swarnalatha, Hymavathi, Narasimha Rao and Ravi rescued her from Bhaskar Rao. Following the incident, Usharani lodged a complaint with Dargamitta Police Station. As per the FIR, Bhaskar Rao, who is having a grudge against Usha Rani, insulted her in public using filthy language after thrashing her with a broken arm of a chair in the office.

In the past, Usharani along with her husband Veeragandham chastised Bhaskar Rao for spreading rumors against her. Police have registered a case and are investigating.