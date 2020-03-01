1.1 kg of gold seized at Vizag airport, two arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major haul, customs officials seized 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.1 kg of gold worth around Rs 51 lakh at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Saturday. On specific information, the customs officials intercepted two passengers who alighted from Air India international flight AI 952 (Dubai to Vizag via Hyderabad). On checking their baggage, undeclared gold weighing 1,166.5 gm (10 gold biscuits) valued at Rs 51.33 lakh in the Indian market was found.

The smuggled gold biscuits were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962. Both of them were arrested. While one of them was coming from Dubai, the other passenger joined him in Hyderabad.The seizure was possible because of the concerted profiling of passengers, constant vigil and sustained efforts put in by the airport officials, according to Joint Commissioner (Customs) JM Kishore in a statement here. He said Visakhapatnam Customs seized gold weighing 2,589.21 gm worth Rs 91.247 lakh in this fiscal year so far.