135 criminal cases against Andhra Pradesh Food Business Operators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on errant food business operators (FBOs), vigilance and enforcement (V&E) officials have filed as many as 135 criminal cases and 291 adjudication cases against them. The criminal and adjudication cases were filed for supplying unsafe food items, and possessing substandard and misbranded products, respectively.

Speaking to TNIE, V&E director general (DG) KRN Rajendranath Reddy expressed concern over the rising food adulteration menace in the state as it led to numerous harmful effects on human health. After testing 426 food samples collected from 270 FBOs across the state over the past three years, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and vigilance departments submitted a detailed report to the government and filed cases against the establishments as per the instructions. Samples of sweets, toned milk and dairy products, edible oil, ghee, meat products, tea powder, soft drinks and ice cream were sent to the state food laboratory in Hyderabad for testing.

Penalties for offences under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

Section 51 up to Rs 5 lakh

Section 52 up to Rs 3 lakh

Section 57

For processing adulterant not injurious to health: up to Rs 2 lakh

In other case, up to Rs 10 lakh

Section 63 Imprisonment up to six months and fine up to Rs 5 lakh