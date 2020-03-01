Andhra Pradesh student ends life after punishment for misbehaving girl student

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after his teacher punished him near Gottipadu village Guntur district.

Ch Mahesh of Gogulamudi village was a student of Class 9, police said. In a note purportedly written by Mahesh, he alleged his teacher, Kranthi, allegedly punished him for misbehaving with a girl without conducting inquiry. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint against him.



Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000