Andhra Pradesh student ends life after punishment for misbehaving girl student
Allegedly punished him for misbehaving with a girl without conducting inquiry. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint against him.
Published: 01st March 2020 07:32 AM | Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:32 AM
GUNTUR: A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after his teacher punished him near Gottipadu village Guntur district.
Ch Mahesh of Gogulamudi village was a student of Class 9, police said. In a note purportedly written by Mahesh, he alleged his teacher, Kranthi, allegedly punished him for misbehaving with a girl without conducting inquiry. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint against him.
Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000