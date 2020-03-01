Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao’s kin in ACB net for loan scam

Based on her complaint, ACB officials raided Veerabadra’s house and office simultaneously.

Published: 01st March 2020 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids on the residence of one Gadde Veerabadra Rao, relative of former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and the cooperative society office at Perakalapadu in Kanchikacherla mandal on Saturday afternoon. According to ACB officials, a woman, Potluri Aruna, had lodged a complaint that Veerabadra committed many irregularities by issuing fake loans in her name and misused his kin’s position during the previous Telugu Desam regime.

The issue came to light when Aruna approached the society office to apply for a personal loan. To her shock, the officials told her that she had already taken a loan worth Rs 8 lakh in 2018. Immediately, she verified her account and took the issue to higher officials’ notice who instructed her to lodge a complaint with the ACB. 

Based on her complaint, ACB officials raided Veerabadra’s house and office simultaneously. The anti-graft officials observed that Veerabadra Rao took loans in the name of other members without their consent, by using old letterheads of the committee. “Action will be initiated against Rao after verifying the records seized from his house and office,” said the ACB officials. Meanwhile, villagers alleged the loan scam was expected to cross Rs 1 crore.

TD leader’s residence raided
Intensifying their investigation into the allegations of insider-trading in Amaravati, the CID issued notices to former Kanchikacherla agriculture market committee chairperson Nannapaneni Lakshmi Narayana, also father-in-law of ex-advocate general D Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday.  Upon learning that CID officials visited his house, Lakshmi Narayana, who was not present at the time, came back and gave statement to the officials. According to sources, he reportedly committed irregularities by purchasing lands in Amaravati in benami names, and his son Seetharamaju got Polavaram works during the Telugu Desam regime

