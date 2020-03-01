Give postings to cops put on wait: BJP Andhra president Kanna to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, on Saturday, shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding that postings be given to the police officials, who have been kept in compulsory waiting without salaries.

Alleging that the posting were not being given as part of government’s tactic to harass officials who are not susceptible to those in power, Kanna said, “It is unwise of your government to keep as many as 150 sub-inspectors, 120 inspectors, 80 DSPs, 5 ASPs and 5 non-cadre SPs without giving them postings.”