Merger of panchayats stayed by Andhra Pradesh High Court
Published: 01st March 2020 09:51 AM | Last Updated: 01st March 2020 09:51 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday issued interim stay on the government order merging five-gram panchayats in Guntur district with Mangalagiri municipality. The government had on February 6 issued a GO merging Nowluru, Bethapudi, Errabalem, Chinna Kakani and Atmakuru gram panchayats into Mangalagiri municipality. A batch of petitions were filed challenging the merger of the five panchayats.
High Court Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy issued interim stay on the GO and asked the government to file a counter with complete details on the process adopted for merging the five gram panchayats and adjourned the case.