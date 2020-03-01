Mukesh Ambani calls on Andhra CM Jagan, discusses investments 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday and discussed the industrial development and investment scenario in the State.

During the meeting, Ambani discussed possible association of Reliance with the programmes being implemented by the State government in education and health sectors. The programmes being implemented under ‘Nadu - Nedu’ scheme for the development of infrastructure and quality in education and health sectors and possible involvement of Reliance in these programmes came for discussion between the duo. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani were welcomed by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy at the Vijayawada airport.