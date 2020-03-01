Need empathy to serve as doctors: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, addressing the 10th convocation of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) here on Saturday, advised the young doctors that their profession was not complete without empathy. “The statement may look superficial to young doctors like you, but when you practice for longer period, you will understand its importance,” he said.

He explained the importance of empathy in handling patients and the need to step into their shoes to understand their pain. “You have been taught the science of medicine i.e., the diagnosis, treatment and surgery part, but what is not taught to you is the art of medicine, which involves empathy and care,” he said. Dr Nageshwar Reddy gave away degrees and medals at the event.