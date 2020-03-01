Now, scan QR code with UTS App to book tickets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To cater to the large number of passengers purchasing unreserved tickets on a daily basis for travel by various trains on Indian Railways, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced QR code ticketing for all its stations and supplied sample for display at railway stations in the zone, said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.

Mallya on Saturday said that UTS App on mobile has been introduced for purchasing paperless unreserved tickets and the process has become popular and its use has been steadily increasing day by day, right from the date of introduction. ‘’UTS App is one of the major digital avenues implemented by the Zone in taking forward the digitization of Railway services for the convenience of passengers.“This utility facilitates the passengers to book tickets through UTS App from within the station premises and also from the areas within the vicinity of one km radius from the station by scanning the QR code of that station,’’ he said.

The SCR general manager has made an appeal to all the rail users to avail the user friendly UTS App and QR code for purchasing the tickets, which will help them avoid standing in queues at stations and also save their valuable time. Elaborating further, he said that the newly introduced system would improve on the speed of buying tickets and minimize the transaction time while purchasing UTS Tickets - unreserved general tickets, platform tickets and season tickets - through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). For this purpose, all the ATVMs are enabled with fast booking features. With this new feature an UTS ticket could be purchased in any ATVM with two clicks only instead of seven clicks in normal course, he informed.

Accordingly, top 30 destination stations have been defined for each ATVM based on the frequent transactions done through that particular ATVM. Fast booking of ticket in two clicks is a major value addition in ATVM application, which will reduce the transaction time in selection of journey particulars. With this option, passengers can select a fast booking field with first click. Then the top 30 frequently used destinations will appear on the screen. Passenger has to select the required destination with the second click. Then the required ticket will be generated, Mallya said.