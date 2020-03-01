TDP team calls on Andhra Governor, seeks action to uphold democratic values

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was violating Constitution, a delegation of TDP leaders on Saturday called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here and sought his intervention to uphold democratic values and restore constitutional machinery in the State. The opposition party leaders alleged that the police, instead of providing security to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, had taken him into preventive custody and obstructed his visit even after giving permission for his programmes in the Port City.

The TDP leaders submitted a four-page memorandum to the Governor accusing the YSRC government of resorting to “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic” practices . The government, in its pursuit of “revenge and paranoid politics”, was sabotaging democratic norms by using brute force to suppress dissent, they alleged. Emerging out of the Raj Bhavan, the TDP leaders said that police had remained a mute spectator without taking any action against the YSRC activists despite hurling eggs, tomatoes and chappals on the convoy of Naidu during his Visakhapatnam visit.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said police failed to prevent YSRC activists from obstructing Naidu’s convoy. Instead of taking action against those who attacked Naidu’s convoy, police arrested the former chief minister and sent him back from the Vizag airport, he said and claimed that the Governor was well aware of the failure of the government in ensuring security to Naidu during his Vizag visit. Alleging that the Jagan government was diluting all institutions, senior TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad urged the Governor to dissolve the government. The police personnel stood near Naidu had no numbers or name plates, Nakka Anand Babu observed and expressed doubt whether they were cops or YSRC activists.