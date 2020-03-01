Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams pegs budget at Rs 3,309.89 cr for 2020-2021 financial year

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has pegged its estimated budget outlay for the 2020-2021 financial year at Rs 3,309.89 crore, just Rs 66 crore more than the revised budget estimates of the present financial year. It had pegged the temple’s revenue at Rs 3,116.35 crore at the beginning of the financial year, but the figure touched Rs 3,243 crore in the revised budget estimates for 2019-20.

The TTD Trust Board, which met under the leadership of its chairman YV Subba Reddy at the Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, announced the budget outlay for 2020-21. Officials said the TTD is expecting a revenue of Rs 1,351 crore through Hundi collection in 2020-21. The previous year’s Hundi collection is estimated to be Rs 1,313 crore.

The TTD is also expecting a hike in its revenues through the sale of darshan tickets and prasadams. Through the sale of prasadams, the revised revenue estimates for the current year stood at Rs 330 crore, and the administration is expecting it to reach Rs 400 crore in 2020-21. Similarly, the estimated revenue from the sale of darshan tickets, which is estimated at Rs 233 crore this financial year, is pegged at Rs 245 crore, a slight increase over the previous years, Subba Reddy told the media.However, compared to the present financial year, the TTD will get a lower revenue on interest on fixed deposits. It got Rs 857 crore as interest this year, and will get Rs 706 crore as interest on its deposits - a loss of around Rs 150 crore due to banks slashing interest rates.

As per the TTD’s official books, more than Rs 10,000 crore is deposited in various banks. The TTD was depositing money in both private and public sector banks, but the State government advised the administration to ensure all fixed deposits are only in nationalised banks. With this, the TTD may lose an interest rate of 1.25 to 1.5 per cent in the next financial year. While the highest interest rate the TTD gets on deposits in nationalised banks is 6.5 per cent, private banks offer 7.5 per cent. As far as expenditure is concerned, a major chunk goes towards human resource payments (salaries), and the estimated budget for this is Rs 1,385 crore for 2020-21.

Other decisions

Rs 3.30 crore to be spent on advanced equipment (thermo fluid kadais) to avoid fire accidents in Boondi Potu

Rs 14 crore to build hostels for SV technical education for the handicapped

Rs 34 crore to build hostels SV deaf and dumb students

Rs 16 crore to complete extension of Alipiri-Cherlopalle road

Rs 3.92 crore for Sri Padmavathi temple in Chennai

1,300 CCTV cameras to be set up in third phase in Tirumala

Rs 8.43 crore sanctioned to construct operation theatres in new OP building and fill vacancies

313 vacancies for security guards in TTD Vigilance and Security Department to be filled

Rs 50 crore for Garuda VaradhiTo construct Anjaneya Swamy temple, Pushkarini, Vahana Mandapam, Kalyanotsava Mandapam and other works at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Exclusive cybersecurity system to be set up with the help of Infosys Officials to finalise place for Bhoomi Pooja to build temples in Jammu, Varanasi and Mumbai, after consulting the Agama pandits

Reduced contribution to State government

The TTD’s contribution to the State government will come down by Rs 16 crore, with the government paying salaries through the endowments department. In the present year, the TTD’s contribution to Common Good Fund was Rs 15 crore, Endowment Administration Fund is Rs 10 crore, Archaka welfare fund is Rs 25 crore and Endowments Archaka Salaries is Rs 16 crore. Now, the TTD will not contribute to Endowments Archaka salaries

Toll to be hiked

After nearly 20 years, the TTD is set to revise the toll fee, allowing free entry for two-wheelers. Existing fares are Rs 15 for own cars, Rs 30 for taxis, Rs 30 for SUVs, and Rs 60 for vans. Now, the fee for all cars - private or taxis - will be Rs 50, and the toll for bigger vehicles will be Rs 200