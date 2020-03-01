Two in isolation ward in Tirupati, Vizag over COVID-19 fears

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM / TIRUPATI: A 35-year-old man from Taiwan, who was suffering with cough and sore throat, was admitted to the isolation ward at the SVR Ruia Government General hospital in Tirupati on Saturday for further tests on suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, a native of Anakapalle who recently returned from South Korea and complained of dry cough, was admitted to the isolation ward in Chest Hospital.The Taiwan national, Chen Shih Shun, was staying in Chittoor district for the past 10 days. He had come to repair machines at a private company in Palamaneru, where he was staying.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah said Shun visited the hospital on Saturday evening, complaining of cough and sore throat. “After observing the symptoms, the doctors kept him under observation at the special isolation ward in Ruia Hospital. Samples were collected from him and have been sent for tests to determine whether he has been infected with the coronavirus,” said Dr Penchalaiah. He added that as of now, coronavirus is not suspected.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old from Anakapalle who returned from South Korea on Friday was also admitted to the isolation ward following complaints of dry cough. He works for a mobile phone company in Delhi, and was sent to South Korea on deputation However, fearing the outbreak of the virus there, he returned to his hometown. State coordinator for coronavirus K Rambabu said the youngster complained of dry cough in the morning, and was admitted to the isolation ward at Chest Hospital for observation. Samples were sent to Pune for tests.