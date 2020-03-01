Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two in isolation ward in Tirupati, Vizag over COVID-19 fears

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah said Shun visited the hospital on Saturday evening, complaining of cough and sore throat. 

Published: 01st March 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM / TIRUPATI: A 35-year-old man from Taiwan, who was suffering with cough and sore throat, was admitted to the isolation ward at the SVR Ruia Government General hospital in Tirupati on Saturday for further tests on suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, a native of Anakapalle who recently returned from South Korea and complained of dry cough, was admitted to the isolation ward in Chest Hospital.The Taiwan national, Chen Shih Shun, was staying in Chittoor district for the past 10 days. He had come to repair machines at a private company in Palamaneru, where he was staying.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah said Shun visited the hospital on Saturday evening, complaining of cough and sore throat. “After observing the symptoms, the doctors kept him under observation at the special isolation ward in Ruia Hospital. Samples were collected from him and have been sent for tests to determine whether he has been infected with the coronavirus,” said Dr Penchalaiah. He added that as of now, coronavirus is not suspected.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old from Anakapalle who returned from South Korea on Friday was also admitted to the isolation ward following complaints of dry cough. He works for a mobile phone company in Delhi, and was sent to South Korea on deputation However, fearing the outbreak of the virus there, he returned to his hometown. State coordinator for coronavirus K Rambabu said the youngster complained of dry cough in the morning, and was admitted to the isolation ward at Chest Hospital for observation. Samples were sent to Pune for tests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus fears Covid 19
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp