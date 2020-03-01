Vizag protests: Five cases filed, over 50 booked 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizag police on Saturday booked more than 50 people in five cases registered in connection with Thursday’s incidents at the airport where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy was obstructed. Chandrababu had to return to Hyderabad due to protest at the airport.

The police said while four cases were filed at airport police station, one was registered in Pendurty police station. In these cases, more than 50 people belong to both ruling and opposition parties were booked. Case was filed against JAC leader JT Rama Rao, who attempted suicide at the airport. The police also filed a case against one Kripa Jyoti on charges of assaulting ASI. The cases were filed under Sections 46, 47 and 48. Both Rama Rao and Kripa Joyti were arrested.