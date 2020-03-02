 Andhra Pradesh woman kills man with help from her sons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 46-year-old man was found brutally murdered in an isolated place at Kruthivennu village in Pedana Mandal on Sunday afternoon. Passersby, who noticed the body, informed police by dialling 100 and also his family.

Upon learning about the incident, the police reached the spot immediately and collected the clues from the scene of the crime.

According to Kruthivennu police, the deceased was identified as A Venkateswarlu, who allegedly had an illicit relationship with a woman of the same village. When the deceased began pestering her for money, she complained to the village heads, who warned Venkateswarulu not to create troubles for her.

Despite the warning of the village heads, the deceased was not bothered. He allegedly met the woman on Saturday and asked her to fulfil his desires. “Upset with his behaviour, the woman complained about him with her sons, Boddu Durga Prasad and Boddu Nani, who hatched a plan to kill him. They and their mother called the victim home and beat him to death. Later, they dumped the body in the fields,” the police, who have filed a case, said.