10-year-old Andhra boy beaten to death for stealing duck?

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 10-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances at ST Colony in Parlapalli village of BN Kandriga Mandal on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Venkataramaiah, son of Venkateshu and Rupamma. He was working in a poultry farm owned by Muruga Reddy in the village. The parents of the boy alleged that their son was beaten to death by the farm owner for stealing a duck. They lodged a complaint with police in this regard. They stated that Muruga Reddy assaulted the boy, accusing him of stealing a duck from his farm on Saturday evening. After the incident, the boy went missing and did not return home. On Sunday morning, he was found dead beside their house, the parents said.

The body was sent to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for post-mortem. The police said that they registered a case and took the owner of the farm into custody for questioning.