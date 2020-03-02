Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana seeks ban on Asaduddin Owaisi's meetings

Lakshminarayana made the demand a day after Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Guntur to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Vijayawada, March 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday demanded that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi be denied permission to address meetings anywhere in the country, saying he is instigating people over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP leader slammed Owaisi for allegedly making provocative speeches and instigating people of one community against the other by "spreading lies".

He alleged that the Hyderabad MP and others whipping up communal passions and misleading innocents over CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not be permitted to address meetings and rallies.

Lakshminarayana made the demand a day after Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Guntur to protest against CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

The BJP leader slammed leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for participating in the anti-CAA protest meetings and alleged that they were funding the protests.

He wondered how Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, other ministers and MLAs could attend anti-CAA rallies when their party YSRCP voted for the Bill in Parliament. He said if they were attending the meetings with the consent of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he had no right to continue in office. He also asked the Chief Minister how he permitted Owaisi to address a public meeting.

The BJP leader said the CAA was enacted after Parliament debated and passed the Bill but unfortunately Congress, the Left parties and AIMIM were provoking Muslims to gain political mileage.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on many occasions that CAA would not impact citizenship of people of any community and caste and that NRC was not under the government's consideration.

