Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to oppose new legislation on CAA, NRC, NPR in Assembly

Mustafa, who represents Guntur West constituency, said he would resign as an MLA if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not pass a resolution opposing the CAA.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:10 AM

M Mustafa

M Mustafa, YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid ongoing protests across the nation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR and several State governments passing resolutions in their respective Assemblies, ruling YSRC MLA M Mustafa on Sunday said the Andhra Pradesh government would also pass a resolution against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the Assembly.

Mustafa, who represents Guntur West constituency, said he would resign as an MLA if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not pass a resolution opposing the CAA.

He said this while addressing a meeting organised by Muslim minority organisations led by Jamiat-e-Millat christened as Simha Garjana at the BR Stadium in Guntur. He added that minorities voted for the YSRC exuding confidence that CM Jagan would take a decision in favour of them over the CAA in the ensuing Assembly session.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who also addressed the gathering, asked Jagan to reject the CAA, NRC and NPR in all aspects without any fear.

TAGS
M Mustafa YSRC Andhra Pradesh  CAA NCR NPR Andhra Pradesh Assembly
