Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra red gram farmers cry for attention

On the first occasion, they told him that the stock had not dried properly and the seeds contained more than permissible moisture.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Red gram farming, Agriculture

Representaional image. (File photo| Jithendra M, EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Since the past two weeks, M Vumayya, a young tenant farmer from Chimakurthi Mandal, has been making rounds of the government red gram stock purchase centre (SPC) established at the Mandal headquarters, to sell his produce. But his efforts remain futile as the SPC staff have been rejecting his stock-raising doubts over its quality.

On the first occasion, they told him that the stock had not dried properly and the seeds contained more than permissible moisture. On the second, they suggested that the seeds be made to pass through the ‘two-filter’ system; on his latest visit, they okayed the stock but purchased only half of it.

This is not the tale of one Vumayya, but many red gram farmers who are eagerly waiting to sell their produce at the government announced minimum support price (MSP) at these SPCs, but are suffering a lot due to the apathy of the staff.

The government had announced MSP for the red gram and Bengal gram stocks and opened SPCs through the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation (AP MARKFED).

The stock finally reaches the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).
Though the MARKFED has opened 30 SPCs for red gram stock and 29 more for Bengal gram (peanuts), private purchasers are offering lower price than the government decided MSP — `5,800 per quintal for red gram and ` 4,875 per quintal for Bengal gram — and many small and medium scale pulses farmers have already sold their yields to those private purchasers.

As the established MARKFED SPCs are purchasing stocks only from the farmers who have already enrolled their names in the government’s eKarshak App, private pulses purchasers are trying to sell their stocks in the names of farmers at these SPCs.

According to agriculture officials, district farmers cultivated red gram in around 92,530 hectares and Bengal gram in 84,685 hectares with an estimated crop yielding of 1.03 lakh tonnes and 1.50 lakh tonnes, respectively.  Meanwhile, the private merchants who have already purchased the red gram stocks from the farmers at lower than the MSP are now trying to sell their stocks at the MSP at these SPCs in the names of farmers who are already enrolled in the eKarshak App.

“Strict instructions are issued to all SPC staff on identifying and purchasing stocks from those farmers, who already enrolled their names in the eKarshak App and any malpractices in this regard would be viewed seriously and stringent action would be taken,” said Rama Devi, district manager- MARKFED.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh red gram farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp