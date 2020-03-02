Andhra Sub-Inspector vanishes, surfaces after tense moments  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: It was 12-hour intense drama, which began on late Saturday evening and lasted till Sunday evening over the missing and surfacing of Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana of Rudravaram police station in Kurnool district. His disappearance caused tense moments in the Police Department and scared his family members.

According to sources, Vishnu Narayana was upset after higher officials called him to the headquarters for drill two days ago. After undergoing departmental punishment for dereliction of duty on Saturday, the angry SI allegedly sent a message to higher officials in the WhatsApp group asking everyone not to think badly about him for taking the final plunge of committing suicide. Moreover, he had stated that by the time one read his message he would have ended his life, revealed the sources.

Responding to his message, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju immediately rushed to his house late Saturday night, found Vishnu Narayana and comforted him. The DSP recovered the official weapon from him and kept it in safe custody in the police station to prevent any untoward incident. The DSP also deployed two police constables at the SI’s house for security. But, around 4 am on Sunday, Vishnu Narayana left the house in his car alone, even as the police constables tried to stop him. However, the constables failed to catch up with the SI on their bikes and informed his escape to the higher officials. The family members then complained of his ‘missing’ with the local police. After he went missing, the police team led by the DSP began searching for him. His mobile phone too was switched off.

DSP Pothuraju said that they formed two teams to trace him. “He called his family members and police officials that he was in Pulivendula of Kadapa district in the afternoon,” he said. Later in the evening, the SI reached Allagadda and addressed the media. Vishnu Narayana said that he went to Pulivendula alone to seek relief from mental pressure. “There are no issues between me and police officials,” the SI clarified.