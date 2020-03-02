Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Sub-Inspector vanishes, surfaces after tense moments  

According to sources, Vishnu Narayana was upset after higher officials called him to the headquarters for drill two days ago.

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana of Rudravaram police station

Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana of Rudravaram police station

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: It was 12-hour intense drama, which began on late Saturday evening and lasted till Sunday evening over the missing and surfacing of Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana of Rudravaram police station in Kurnool district. His disappearance caused tense moments in the Police Department and scared his family members.

According to sources, Vishnu Narayana was upset after higher officials called him to the headquarters for drill two days ago. After undergoing departmental punishment for dereliction of duty on Saturday, the angry SI allegedly sent a message to higher officials in the WhatsApp group asking everyone not to think badly about him for taking the final plunge of committing suicide. Moreover, he had stated that by the time one read his message he would have ended his life, revealed the sources.

Responding to his message, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju immediately rushed to his house late Saturday night, found Vishnu Narayana  and comforted him. The DSP recovered the official weapon from him and kept it in safe custody in the police station to prevent any untoward incident. The DSP also deployed two police constables at the SI’s house for security. But, around 4 am on Sunday, Vishnu Narayana left the house in his car alone, even as the police constables tried to stop him. However, the constables failed to catch up with the SI on their bikes and informed his escape to the higher officials. The family members then complained of his ‘missing’ with the local police. After he went missing, the police team led by the DSP began searching for him. His mobile phone too was switched off.

DSP Pothuraju said that they formed two teams to trace him. “He called his family members and police officials that he was in Pulivendula of Kadapa district in the afternoon,” he said. Later in the evening, the SI reached Allagadda and addressed the media. Vishnu Narayana said that he went to Pulivendula alone to seek relief from mental pressure. “There are no issues between me and police officials,” the SI clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Sub Inspector vanishes
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp