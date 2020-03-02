Andhra's Kothapatnam Beach gearing up for mega fest

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District administration is making elaborate arrangements for the two-days Beach Festival on Kothapatnam Beach to be held on March 7 and 8. The district is going to witness this beach festival for the first time at Kothapatnam.

Organised under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh State Tourism and Prakasam district administration, authorities are making plans to conduct many beach games such as beach kabaddi, beach volleyball, along with live concerts, cultural activities, carnival parades, display of local products and handicrafts, fishermen’s exhibition, food festival and a host of other events.

On the first day of the event, ministers Pinipe Viswarup, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi will inaugurate the festival in a ceremony to be held at an area of around 15 acres near Kothapatnam beach.

District Collector Pola Bhaskar recently conducted a review meeting on this and had given necessary directions to the concerned authorities.

Organisers are planning for music concert by playback singers, skits, performance by laser dance troupes, laser beam shows, Kuchipudi dance, folk dances, performances by local artists. Apart from these, adventure activities such as tethered hot air balloon ride, para-motoring are also proposed.