BJP, Sena to declare action plan against 3-capital move

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing that his party’s stand is to have only one capital and that too at Amaravati, BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that the saffron party and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena will soon announce their plan of action to fight against the three-capital plan of the YSRC government. He alleged that the relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam was mooted only with vested interests by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

In a meeting held at Thullur to express solidarity with Amaravati farmers, who have been protesting for the last 75 days against the three-capital plan, Kanna slammed the YSRC government accusing it of failure on all accounts of governance.

“The plan to relocate the capital is also for personal gains. As TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had left nothing in Amaravati, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government wants to move to Visakhapatnam to loot,” he alleged.

Kanna also recalled that Jagan, as the opposition leader, supported Amaravati as the capital. “Now, you are going back on your word,” he observed,

Kanna also alleged that Jagan was scared of defeat in local body elections due to the misgovernance in the last nine months. He also came down heavily on the Chief Minister stating that no investor would look at Andhra Pradesh if capital was to be changed every time the government changes.

“It looks like the YSRC is taking revenge for not giving it power in 2014, forgetting its 2019 victory. This government is proving to be worse than the TDP regime. In the last nine months, fuel, power, liquor and registration charges were hiked. In return, the government is offering only peanuts. It is like giving a chocolate and taking a necklace in return,” Kanna alleged.

