Depressed over rapping by seniors, sub-inspector in Andhra Pradesh goes missing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sub-inspector of Police of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh has left the entire district police on their toes since early Sunday morning after he left his home in a huff allegedly depressed over reprimanded by higher-ups. The SI had earlier left messages that he might end his life and was counselled by his superiors on Saturday night in the presence of his family members. But the officer went missing from home today early morning even as two constables posted at his residence tried to stop him.

The 2007-batch SI Vishnu Narayana was posted at the Rudravaram police station.

According to officials, the officer was summoned to the district headquarters and reprimanded on some departmental issues two days back. Allegedly depressed over this, SI sent a message in the Whatsapp group of the police officials stating that he might be alive or dead by the time the message was read by the recipients.

Suspecting that he SI might take the extreme step, senior officials including the Deputy Superintendent of Police Pothuraju rushed to the officer's residence and counselled him in the presence of his family members. They told Vishnu Narayana that it was quite common in the police department to face bitter experiences and he should face them with courage.

After some time, the SI told his seniors that he would forget the incident and would come to duty on Sunday. Police officials, who suspected that the SI might take the extreme step, took his service revolver as a precautionary measure and deposited it in the police station. They also posted two constables at the SI's house.

Early Sunday when the family members were fast asleep, Vishnu Narayana tried to leave his house. The constables tried to stop him but he warned them of going against the orders of their superiors and drove away in his car.

The constables followed the SI's car for some distance but Vishnu Narayana accelerated the vehicle and gave them a slip.

The constables immediately informed the matter to the seniors who alerted the police stations in the district to trace the SI. The SI was seen passing through the Chagalamarri toll gate on the Kurnool-Kadapa highway but later the vehicle could not be traced.

Police suspect the officer might have driven into the dense Nallamalla forest area. A search has been launched to find the officer.