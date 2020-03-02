Home States Andhra Pradesh

No coronavirus impact on Vizag port

To achieve highest-ever cargo handling of 72 MMT by March-end;  12.8% growth so far

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the cargo handling at the port in the city

A view of the cargo handling at the port in the city I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when coronavirus is playing havoc in markets the world over, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) is all set to achieve the highest-ever cargo handling of 72 million metric tonne (MMT) by March-end.

Though the cargo movement from China was disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak, there was not much of an impact on Visakhapatnam port. The port improved its overall performance this year, surpassing its last year’s performance by February 22, 38 days before the current fiscal year comes to an end. Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, VPT deputy chairperson PL Harnadh said the port is most likely to achieve 72 MMT and it will be the best ever cargo handling by the port. It is four MMT more than the highest-ever cargo handling of 68 MMT achieved in 2011. This despite the competition givben to it by Gangavaram port, which is now handling more than 35 MMT of cargo.

Haranadh said port operations were severely affected in China and the world economy has suffered a loss close to `350  lakh crore. “However, we were not affected due to continuous cargo supply from Indonesia, South Africa, and Australia and oil from Italy. We are able to maintain the operations target and we are still growing,” he said. The port is cruising to achieve 12.8  per cent growth, Haranadh said.

“Our marketing efforts and business development initiatives in the past two to three years have panned out well. The initiatives are now yielding results. He said improving railway wagons evacuation, completion of projects aimed at increasing capacity, MoU signed with major organisations and providing equipment for higher productivity also helped in improving the VPT’s performance,” he pointed out.

The port has taken strict checking of cargo ships coming from notified corona-affected countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China. “Vessels from these nations are allowed to anchor at the port only after the mandatory 15-day quarantine period. Even after the completion of quarantine period, the master of the vessel concerned should give a declaration that none of the crew is sick. If there is any sick person among the crew, the ship will not be allowed to anchor at the port, it will be sent back. He said they were following the strict procedures laid down by the Centre.  

The deputy chairperson said once the vessel is berthed after declaration by the master of the vessel, port health official equipped with full protective gear will visit the ship. “The official will screen the crew with the help of thermal guns and if he found there was any sick person aboard, the ship will be sent back. No crew member of cargo ships from affected-countries is allowed to disembark or visit city,” he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag port coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp