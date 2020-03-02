PCI drops proceedings related to scribe murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Press Council of India (PCI) dropped the proceedings related to the murder of K Satyanarayana, who was working as a reporter for a vernacular daily in Thondangi Mandal of East Godavari district. Satyanarayana was hacked to death at S Annavaram village in Tuni Mandal in October, 2019. With his wife accusing the involvement of the ruling YSRCP leaders, the PCI felt that the murder had taken place for his alleged critical writings against anti-social elements and took the suo motu cognizance on the issue and directed the AP Chief Secretary and DGP to submit a report.

After going through the report submitted by the DGP that the motive behind the murder of the journalist was personal and it had nothing to do with the profession of the deceased, the PCI decided to drop the proceedings.