Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu MP Sasikala Pushpa alleges ill-treatment by TTD staff

She reportedly lodged a complaint with the DGPs of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh alleging violation of protocol and also misbehaviour by the vigilance staff.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sasikala Pushpa

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Sasikala Pushpa has alleged that the Vigilance and Security staff at the Alipiri tollgate behaved in a high-handed manner with her and her family members when they were proceeding to Tirumala late on Sunday night.

She reportedly lodged a complaint with the DGPs of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh alleging violation of protocol and also misbehaviour by the vigilance staff.

According to officials, the MP along with her husband, children and official staff, reached Alipiri tollgate around 11.45 pm in three cars on Saturday. The three vehicles were piloted by a local police vehicle from Puttur and it crossed the toll gate while the remaining three cars were stopped at Alipiri by the staff.
Without allowing them to move ahead, the vigilance staff checked their vehicles and later made the luggage pass through the scanner even as the MP tried to tell the staff that she, as per the protocol, has right to move ahead without being stopped. This led to a minor argument with the staff, who allowed the vehicles to move after checks.

As the cars started to move, the vigilance staff once again stopped them by beating the rear window panes of the last vehicle. When the vehicles stopped, they demanded removal of the MP stickers on the vehicles.
The MP and her husband reportedly tried to explain that it was not a party sticker but an official one, which once again led to arguments during which the vigilance staff made harsh remarks against the MP’s husband. When he tried to record the same on his mobile phone, they snatched it. When Sasikala Pushpa tried to take the mobile phone, they did not give it and in the melee, she suffered minor scratches on her hands.

When they moved 2 more km, another team of policemen came and stopped the convoy and after arguments they were allowed to proceed .

The MP on Sunday lodged a complaint with the DGPs of AP and Tamil Nadu. With this, the Tirumala police officials rushed to meet the MP in the morning, but she refused to meet them.When contacted, TTD VGO Manohar tried to dismiss it as a minor incident.

Sasikala Pushpa files complaint with AP, TN DGPs
Sasikala Pushpa reportedly lodged a complaint with the DGPs of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh alleging violation of protocol and also misbehaviour by the vigilance staff

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sasikala Pushpa TTD staff ill treatment
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp