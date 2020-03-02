Two-day Araku Utsav in Visakhapatnam draws to a close

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day Araku Utsav, which concluded on a colourful note on Sunday, evoked good response as a large number of people thronged the venue NTR grounds at Araku Valley in the district. The unique tribal dances and folk dances by children of various ashram schools enthralled the audience.

Children of Visakhapatnam School of Theatre Arts presented ‘Relare Relare’ dance. Anantagiri Ashram School students performed Rajasthani dance. Students of Anantagiri Ashram-2 School sang the revolutionary Vandemataram song to claps from the audience. The spirit among the gathering was one of patriotic fervour.

Performance of Gannela Ashram school girl students for Ghallu Ghallu Mane song and Jamu Guda Ashram school girl students for Rangobati song captivated the audience.

Local guitarist Ganti Syam Prakash struck a chord with people with his performance. Sravya and Manasa troupe presented a classical dance on ‘Sivatatvam’.Cultural programmes by students won all round appreciation.