15 injured as tractor turns turtle in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 15 persons were injured in a road mishap after a tractor overturned at Ravikampadu village of Vemuru mandal in Guntur district on Sunday late night.

The incident happened when the villagers were on their way back to Surepalli from Vemuru after

participating in the agriculture market committee function. The tractor turned turtle as the driver reportedly lost control over it.

The Vemuru police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tenali Government Hospital for treatment.

Later, two severely injured — Yemineni Ankamma and Bharati — were sent to Guntur Government General Hospital.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu who was the chief guest at the function rushed to the Tenali Government Hospital along with local MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and YSRC leader Lella Appi Reddy.

He consoled the injured persons and directed the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to them.