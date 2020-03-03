30 injured as truck overturns

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as 30 persons, who were on a pilgrimage, suffered injuries as the truck in which they were travelling overturned at Thipparajupalle in Pendlimarri mandal on Monday. The police said that as many as 40 persons visited Sri Mallikarjuna Swami temple at Polatala and other shrines and were returning to their native village Joguvaripalle in Nambula Poola Kunta mandal of Anantapur district. When the vehicle reached Thipparajupalle, the driver lost control of the vehicle after the front tyre of the truck got burst. Pendlimarri SI Konda Reddy rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).