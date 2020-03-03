Anakapalle man tests negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 26-year-old Anakapalle man who has been under observation in isolation ward of Government Chest Hospital for suspected coronavirus symptoms, has tested negative for virus, while the test report of a man from Taiwan, who was admitted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati after he complained of dry cough, is yet to come.

State nodal officer of coronavirus K Rambabu said Anakapalle man would be discharged on Tuesday. Anakapalle man, who returned from South Korea, was admitted to isolation ward on Saturday after he complained of dry cough.

According to Rambabu, over 7,500 international passengers have been screened at Visakhapatnam airport so far. Based on the travel history provided by passengers in the feedback, they are reaching out to them if they had visited coronavirus-affected countries. A zonal workshop for rapid reaction teams of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts was held here on Monday. A medical team, comprising an epidemiologist, a surveillance officer, a microbiologist and a physician, were given preliminary training in precautionary steps to be taken during treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

A live demonstration with regard to wearing protective gear and handling of coronavirus patients from shifting them from ambulance to the isolation ward was given, he said. Rambabu will attend a national-level workshop for trainers on March 6. On his return, he will conduct a State-level workshop for trainers. The State level trainers will in turn train the district level teams, he said.

Meanwhile, port officials said they were following guidelines stipulated by the Union Health Ministry with regard to screening of crew and vessels arrived from corona notified countries. All vessels are being quarantined for the mandatory period of 14 days, they added.

State strengthens surveillance

Vijayawada: The State government has strengthened the surveillance against coronavirus, said Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy on Monday. He said as many as 263 people arrived in Andhra Pradesh from COVID-19 affected countries and they have been kept under surveillance. Of the total identified people, 50 are under home isolation and 211 have completed the 28-day observation period. The condition of two people who were admitted to hospital with suspected symptoms of coronavirus, is stable. Of the samples collected from 11 people, 10 had tested negative for COVID-19, and the result of one is awaited. A 24x7 control room has been set up in the State. Isolation wards have also come up in all Government General Hospitals and district hospitals, he said. The public have been advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the State government