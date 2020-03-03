APMDC plans to start door delivery of sand to bulk consumers soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After successfully implementing the door delivery of sand to domestic consumers, the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is now planning to implement the same to bulk consumers. The APMDC which started door delivery of sand to domestic consumers in February, implemented it in the State in phases. It extended door delivery of sand to Chittoor on Monday. Now, it plans to start delivery of sand at the work sites of bulk consumers, including realtors and construction firms executing big projects in a week or two.

Simultaneously, the APMDC is planning to synchronise the Building Identification number given by urban local bodies to the online booking system to check the illegal sale of sand by some bulk consumers, which is bringing bad name to the government.

The APMDC found that some bulk were selling the sand supplied to them at a premium. “We held discussions with CREDAI representatives from all the 13 districts, who suggested that the unique BI number, given by municipal bodies, while giving permissions to buildings, should be integrated to the software so that the fictitious bulk orders can be curbed,” APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M Madhusudhan Reddy said.

Stating that there are more than 5,700 bulk consumers in the State, he said the synchronising of the BI number will bring to an end any manipulations by the wrongdoers. Any suspicious activity with regard to sale of sand by bulk consumers and any other malpractice can be easily detected by the App developed by the APMDC, which is made available to the police and other law enforcing agencies, he said, and added that general public can also download the App and get to know whether any vehicle is indulging in illegal transportation of sand.

Stating that though the people have to shell out more money after the new sand policy came into force, the APMDC MD said the sum which once used to go into the hands of mafia, is now coming into the State exchequer which will be used for the welfare of people.

Similarly, the money accrued from the sale of sand, will be given to municipalities and gram panchayats and the same will be used for the development of infrastructure in local bodies, he added.