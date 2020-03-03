Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to launch bulk cargo service

Corporation to join hands with Civil Supplies Dept, introduce service in V’wada on pilot basis

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is contemplating joining hands with the Civil Supplies Department as part of its efforts to expand its logistic services to bulk cargo services on the lines of its Telangana counterpart. The corporation is likely to introduce the bulk cargo services from Krishna district on a pilot basis and replicate the same across the state after examining the results.

According to information, higher-ups in the APRTC recently convened a meeting with the Civil Supplies officials over the proposal of transporting essential commodities from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns through the depot goods transport (DGT) buses of the APRTC.

At present, the corporation is offering logistic services, especially for delivery of couriers and parcels through the DGT buses, and the demand for it has been steadily increasing over the months due to wide connectivity and operations the corporation has.

Taking this into account, the higher authorities rectified the loopholes and streamlined the administration for better management. Meanwhile, APRTC vice- chairman and managing director M Pratap has reportedly directed the officials to expand the logistic services into bulk cargo service and approach government departments for orders. During the TDP regime, the RTC transported parcels of medicines and tuberculosis kits and publicity materials of the State Information Commission (SIC) on-time.

As a tie-up with the Civil Supplies are in talks, the APRTC is contemplating shifting the essential commodities from the FCI godowns to satellite godowns (stage-I) and individual depots (stage-II).
“We are contemplating expanding the logistic services to bulk cargo services and the same was discussed with the Civil Supplies Department,” a senior APRTC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity.  At present, the Krishna region has 16 DGT buses under its fleet and a few more that give good mileage will be modified for the purpose.

The Civil Supplies officials have expressed their willingness for the APRTC plans and a decision in this regard will be taken after discussions with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao are held, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp