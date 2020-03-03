Court junks govt move for 59.85% quota in local polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the State government, the AP High Court on Monday struck down Government Order (GO)176, which provided 59.85 per cent reservations to SCs, STs and BCs in the local body elections. The court said the government cannot provide 34 per cent reservations to BCs in the local body elections and added that it was against the Constitution to provide reservations over and above 50 per cent.

The division bench of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya, which earlier heard the petitions challenging GO 176, on Monday struck down the GO and all issues related to it. The bench observed that the Supreme Court had passed guidelines clearly stating that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent, and thus the GO was not legally valid. The Bench directed the State government to decide on the BC reservations within a month.

Stating that the Supreme Court in one of its judgement stated that reservations can exceed 50 per cent in extraordinary circumstances, the division bench of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya said that judgement could not be applied in the present case.

GO 176, issued on December 28 last year, gave SCs 19.08 per cent reservation, STs 6.77 per cent and BCs 34 per cent reservation in the elections to ZPTC, MPTC, gram panchayat sarpanches and ward members. Contending that providing BCs 34 per cent reservation was against the Constitution, B Pratap Reddy from Kurnool and some others filed petitions in court challenging the GO.

Observing that the tenure of the local bodies lapsed 18 months back and elections must be conducted before the completion of the tenure of the elected local bodies as per the Constitution, the High Court bench asked the government to decide on the BC reservation within four months.

Earlier, during the hearing of the case, the HC observed that the government should decide on the BC reservations based on the population Census and not estimates. It also asked the government to complete a survey to ascertain the actual population of BCs within four weeks to arrive at a conclusion on the reservations to be provided.

Meanwhile, the judgement sparked a war of words between the ruling and Opposition parties. The ruling YSRC said it was the TDP that was against the development of BCs, and was behind the PIL filed against the GO.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana welcomed the judgment and said they would abide by the court’s direction. “We proposed to give reservations to backward communities based on their population, but the Opposition TDP created hurdles,’’ he alleged and said they would hold the elections within 30 days as directed by the court.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who went into a huddle with his party leaders soon after the court’s verdict, said the YSRC government’s commitment to BCs was exposed with the judgement. Asking the government to knock the doors of the Supreme Court if it sincerely wanted to uplift BCs, Naidu said the government, which engaged the services of a senior advocate for `5 crore to fight cases related to Amaravati land issues should have shown the same commitment in this case.