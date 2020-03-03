Former TDP MLA held for abusing MPDO official

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Amadalavalasa police on Monday arrested former TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar on a charge of abusing Sarubujji MPDO office executive officer and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (EO PRRD) G Venkata Appala Naidu. A case was registered against him under Sections 353 and 506 r/w 109 of IPC. The Amadalavalasa court granted bail to Ravi Kumar later in the day.

The EO lodged a complaint with police that Ravi Kumar abused him over phone on February 24 for not taking his call. The former MLA allegedly admonished the EO for not releasing compensation to a farmer of Ravivalasa village in a land issue. Ravi Kumar was booked for abusing Sarubujji MPDO Damodara Rao, EO PRRD Murali Mohan in the MPDO chamber about three months ago. A case was registered against him and his followers in Sarubujji police station. Tension prevailed in Amadalavalasa after his arrest. His followers staged a protest condemning the arrest.