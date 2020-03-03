GMC forms teams to collect property tax

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation has started a special drive to collect property taxes by forming special teams in Guntur city.GMC Commissioner C Anuradha has directed the revenue officials to complete the target by end of March.Currently, the revenue wing of the GMC has collected around 57.93 per cent of the total revenue. Of the total demand revenue of `176.04 crore from 1,85,898 assessments in the city, the revenue wing has collected `114.68 crore.

Around `38.25 crore have been collected from 1,77,790 private assessments. The commissioner has directed the the officials to take action against defaulters. She said asked the officials to take help ward secretaries.Anuradha also directed the officials to issue notices to government department occupied buildings.