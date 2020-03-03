Home Minister inspects school, hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday conducted a surprise inspection in Zilla Parishad High School and Katrapadu Primary Health Centre in Vatticherukuru mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

She observed the quality and quantity of food being served to the students under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. She asked the organisers to serve the food as per prescribed quality.

Later, the minister interacted with the students and inquired about the food. She also inquired about issues

related to the facilities on the school premises. Sucharita assured the students to provide all amenities within time frame.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented many schemes to enhance facilities for the students and asked them to make good use of the opportunity. The minister said the government is aiming to provide corporate school like facilities.

She further inspected the Katrapdu Primary Health Centre and interacted with the patients.She also inquired about the services provided by the hospital. She checked the attendance register and observed the basic amenities in the hospital