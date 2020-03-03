Housing scheme: 2 Guntur MLAs conduct review meet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur East YSRC MLA Md Mustafa Shaik on Monday assured to allocate house sites to every eligible beneficiary under YSR Ugadi Kanuka housing scheme in the city.

He along with Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao conducted a review meeting with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials.

The MLAs took details about the number of beneficiaries, acquisition of lands, developments of layouts.

Mustafa said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to allocate house sites without any bias.

Commending the Chief Minister for the scheme, Giridhar asked the officials to acquire land near the city.

On this occasion GMC Commissioner C Anuradha said around 62,000 eligible beneficiaries were identified in the city. House sites will be allotted to the beneficiaries as per the directions of the government.GMC additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi and others were present.