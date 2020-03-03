Home States Andhra Pradesh

Housing scheme: 2 Guntur MLAs conduct review meet

Guntur East YSRC MLA Md Mustafa Shaik on Monday assured to allocate house sites to every eligible beneficiary under YSR Ugadi Kanuka housing scheme in the city.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur East YSRC MLA Md Mustafa Shaik on Monday assured to allocate house sites to every eligible beneficiary under YSR Ugadi Kanuka housing scheme in the city.

He along with Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao conducted a review meeting with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials.

The MLAs took details about the number of beneficiaries, acquisition of lands, developments of layouts.
Mustafa said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to allocate house sites without any bias.

Commending the Chief Minister for the scheme, Giridhar asked the officials to acquire land near the city.
On this occasion GMC Commissioner C Anuradha said around 62,000 eligible beneficiaries were identified in the city. House sites will be allotted to the beneficiaries as per the directions of the government.GMC additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp