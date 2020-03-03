Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan showed his true colours: Chandrababu Naidu

The government obstructed his visit to North Andhra fearing that he would expose its ‘failures’ on all fronts.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of converting the house site distribution scheme into a scam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders were encroaching lands in a big way.  

Addressing the Telugu Rythu meeting at the TDP central office at Atmakur on Monday, he said the government was not leaving tanks, streams, village boundaries, university lands and even burial grounds to satiate its thirst for land. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s showed his true colours in nine months. Keeping the police as a shield, the government is creating havoc in society. After opposing land pooling scheme in Amaravati, the Chief Minister opted for the same in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

He stated that farmers are experiencing trouble due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce. Against the MSP of Rs 1,815 per quintal of paddy, farmers are being offered  a price of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. The government is even harassing the farmers without clearing the dues to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for the paddy it procured from them. The government obstructed his visit to North Andhra fearing that he would expose its ‘failures’ on all fronts.

