J&K to take leaf out of AP’s book on pilgrim sites MGMT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department are planning to collaborate with their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh to take the latter’s help in learning better management of pilgrim destinations and organising water sporting events in the northern state.

In a press meet here on Monday, J&K Tourism CEO Nagendra Singh Jamwal said, “During our three-day visit to the city for the India International Travel Exhibition, we noticed arrangements at the Kanaka Durga temple and river beds. We observed that the devotees were well-managed at the temple and arrangements for water sports was good. Their management has impressed us and we would like to take AP government officials help in training our people to learn the same.”

The officials also said that the union territory is also coming up with a new tourism policy after the abrogation of Article 370. “Our focus is on industry, horticulture, tourism and handicraft,” added the CEO.

Meanwhile, in the view of Covid-19 outbreak, he noted there will be no major loss to the industry and, in fact, it will give bosof domestic tourism. “People will not stop traveling for leisure. They will change their destination. And this is a boon for domestic tourism.”