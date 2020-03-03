Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa man held for killing daughters

His wife committed suicide five years ago and the responsibility of his two daughters fell on him.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested a man for killing his two daughters by throwing them in a well, at Jyothi Kshetram in Kalasapadu mandal.

Addressing the media, Badvel Rural CI BV Chalapati said that the accused was identified as Talla China Bala Kondaiah of Srinivasapuram. He was debt-ridden. His wife Bujjamma committed suicide by hanging herself five years ago and the responsibility of his two daughters Bhavana (10) and Shobhana (8) fell on him.

After the death of his wife, Kondaiah began staying with his mother along with his daughters. As the children grew, Kondaiah felt that he could not earn enough money for their needs.

