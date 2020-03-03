Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanna Lakshminarayana blames Congress, AIMIM for CAA protests

Alleging that a YSRC MLA had funded Owaisi’s the public meeting, Lakshminarayana said that it was unfortunate that the ruling party MLAs are participating in anti-CAA protests.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in Parliament after a thorough discussion, BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that Congress, Left parties and AIMIM are trying to instigate Muslims over the CAA to derive political mileage out of it.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had assured that no injustice would be done to any individual by the National Register of Citizens (NRC), opposition parties are instigating communal passions in the country as they lack the guts to face Modi directly. “People should teach a befitting lesson to the Congress, Left and MIM for trying to create disturbances in the country,’’ he said and flayed the YSRC government for allowing MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to tour the State.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Kanna, met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and submitted a representation regarding attacks on temples in the State and agriculture issues. Kanna said though miscreants damaged idols in a temple in Pithapuram and set fire to a temple chariot in Nellore, the police are claiming that mentally insane persons were behind the vandalism and arson. There are `2,000 crore dues payable to farmers for the paddy procured in the past three months,” he said, seeking their immediate clearance.

