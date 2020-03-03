Land record purification exercise by June-end

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Revenue Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose on Monday said land records purification and updation exercise should be completed by June-end.Addressing officials in a review meeting on the house sites to the poor by Ugadi as part of Navaratnalu, he advised the officials not to take D Patta or assigned lands unless it is unavoidable. He also said that the officials should pay compensation even for the encroached lands if the land owner is poor.

All the eligible beneficiaries must get the house sites by Ugadi, the minister said, adding the State government is planning to distribute about 25 lakh house sites. The distribution of house sites was started in 1970 and no State in the country has distributed more than 20 lakh house sites, Bose added.

On the purification of land records, he said the process must be conducted once in 30 years as per the Land Records Act, which was not done in the State. He reminded about 11,150 surveyors were recruited in village and ward secretariats and officials must involve them in survey of lands.

Bose said there was about 3.3 crore acres of land in the State. There is a difference between web land records and the ground-level situation. About 58 lakh acres of land is not shown in the web land records in the State. The officials must complete the survey, which has not been done in 66 villages in the district. They would start the inspection of revenue offices, including collectorates, soon in the state.

On the occasion, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said the officials must accord priority to the purification exercise. Compensation must be paid to the poor whose lands have come under land pooling.

About 1.21 lakh house sites would be distributed in the district. Funds would be granted for the construction of 75,000 houses in the district this year.District Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector K Sreenivasulu and others were present.

Survey of lands to begin soon

