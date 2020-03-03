Home States Andhra Pradesh

Marine exports from Andhra in the green despite COVID-19

This has resulted in decline of its exports in terms of quantity by 12.49 per cent at national level between April and December of the current financial year.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

dry fish

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marine exports from the State have managed to avoid the impact of coronavirus outbreak. Significant profits registered in the first two quarters of the current financial year compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, have been cited as the reason for no loss in the overall exports by the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Fisheries Department.

Speaking to TNIE, Fisheries Commissioner G Soma Sekharam said, “As per the details furnished by MPEDA, seafood exports to China from the State was valued at `1,045 crore in 2018-19, whereas only in the first two quarters of 2019-20, there has been an increase by 384.53 per cent.”
“We are yet to get data for the third quarter. So we can conclude that even if China closes down its market, any financial loss to the State is unlikely as the profits in the first two quarters are sufficient to balance for the lost period,” he said.  

“Seafood exports are unlikely to be impacted by Covid-19 as 46 per cent increase in terms of quantity and 75 per cent in terms of value (at national-level) have been observed between April and December 2019.”
Explaining further, Fisheries Joint Director Shankar said, “Exports to China have shown the maximum increase. In the first quarter of 2018-19, the State exported 7,190 tonnes of seafood, which increased to 33,992 tonnes in the same period of 2019-20, which is an increase of 500 per cent (app). Overall, AP exported 1,76,051 tonnes of seafood from April to September 2019 as against 1,67,547 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2018-19.”

However, the country-wide export of shrimps, which is the most exported product to China from India, has gone down as China and Australia have imposed a ban due to prevalence of white spot syndrome virus in culture shrimp.

This has resulted in decline of its exports in terms of quantity by 12.49 per cent at national level between April and December of the current financial year.On the contrary, the export of frozen shrimp from Andhra Pradesh has increased by 11,212 tonnes in the same period, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine exports Coronavirus Imports
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp