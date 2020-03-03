Medical camp inaugurated

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner C Anuradha has assured to organise health camps every month in coordination with Employees State Insurance Corporation.After inaugurating ESI Medical Camp at Gandhi Park in Guntur on Monday, the Commissioner asked the workers to take precautionary steps to protect their health. She asked the workers to participate in checkup camps regularly.
