Home States Andhra Pradesh

More centres will be set up to buy paddy if needed: Minister

Sasidhar said the second and third quarter funds are due to the State government. That is the reason for the delay in making payments over the past two weeks.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

paddy cultivation

For representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the State government created a new record in implementation of welfare schemes, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu on Monday said that it took several key decisions for the benefit of farmers. Speaking to mediapersons in the Secretariat, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given instructions to further increase the number of procurement centres in case of high yield to purchase foodgrains from farmers at support price.

The government had set up 109 procurement centres for black gram, 101 centres for bengal gram, 98 centres for red gram, 67 centres for green gram and 26 centres for turmeric.

The government is aware of plight of tomato growers in Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa due to lack of remunerative price for their produce. Steps would be taken to ensure remunerative price for tomato and onion, he said.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said that the government set up 1,820 paddy procurement centres in the State to see that farmers do not face any hassles in selling their produce at support price.
The government has so far procured 44 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in Kharif marketing season.
 The farmers are receiving spot payment in most of the case and in some cases there is a slight delay due to clearance of dues by the Centre. The matter was taken to the notice of Union Civil supplies Minister, he said.

Sasidhar said the second and third quarter funds are due to the State government. That is the reason for the delay in making payments over the past two weeks.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting in this regard and directed the Civil Supplies Department to take advances from banks and Nabard to clear the dues of the farmers, he said.

Stating that the dues to farmers will be cleared by Wednesday, he said it was not fair on the part of a section of the media to blow up the issue.

He urged the farmers to call toll-free number 1902 if they face any problem in selling their paddy at the procurement centres. Paddy procurement for the Rabi season will begin on April 1, the Agriculture Minister added.

Number of procurement centres

  1. 1,820 Paddy
  2. 109 Black gram
  3. 101 Bengal gram
  4. 98 Red gram
  5. 67 Green gram
  6. 26 Turmeric
  7. 44 lakh MT
  8. Paddy procured so far
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy K Kannababu Andhra Pradesh farmers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp