Nod for 12 smart city roads

At least 12 smart city roads and internal roads have been taken up following clearance by the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least 12 smart city roads and internal roads have been taken up following clearance by the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. These roads are part of those works, which were stopped after YSRC came to power as it wanted to review all the works that did not complete 25 per cent of the project component.

Now with the ministry giving its approval to the road works being taken up with `38 crore. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana during his recent visit directed the civic authorities to take up road works immediately as commuters people faced problems due to incompletion of roads. As part of the smart city road project, it has been proposed to take up 19 roads in the city with `150 crore. Amenities such as median, footpath, cycling track, green belt, street lights, ducts and storm water will be provided as part of the smart street.

When Greater Visakha Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited had called for tenders, Shapruji had won the bids. The company took up the development of 19 roads, including Panduragnapuram Road, RK Mission Road, Siripuram Road,  Defence Quarters Road and VMRDA Children’s Arena Road.  However, these works were stopped as part of the YSRC government’s policy to review all projects. Since then these works had come to a halt.

However, the works will be resumed now as the ministry has given the requisite clearance. As part of the Smart City Mission, as many as 28 projects worth `2,000 crore were proposed. While road works have been sanctioned, some works are waiting for the government’s approval.

Meanwhile, ongoing works such as multi-level car parking at Jagadamba Centre, retrofitting of two pump-houses and upgrading the sewage treatment plants at Appu Ghar and in One Town are progressing well after the government gave its nod for executing works that have been  completed over 25 per cent.

