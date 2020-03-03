Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notice to Naidu: Andhra HC summons DGP on March 12

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the police acted taking into consideration the situation that arose during Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang to appear before it on March 12 and explain as to why Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu was served notice under Sec 151 of CrPC during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam.

The HC Bench of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya heard the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former TDP MLA T Sravan Kumar challenging the notice served under Section 151 of CrPC on Naidu by Visakhapatnam City Police. The police took Naidu into preventive custody after protests were held outside the Vizag airport during his proposed two-day tour of North Andhra. Naidu was prevented from going ahead with his tour and shifted to the airport from where he flew to Hyderabad.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the police acted taking into consideration the situation that arose during Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam. He said the police served notice under Section 151 of CrPC as the situation was going out of control. The Advocate General read out a portion of the counter filed by the DGP and said the petition does not have the merit to be admitted in the court. He also informed that the police did not curtail the freedom of expression through one’s actions. After summoning the DGP, the bench adjourned the case to March 12.

